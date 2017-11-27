Sanjay Dutt bags most popular Indian star in the UAE!

Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata had left for UAE to attend one of the most popular awards titled ‘Asian Vision Awards’ that takes place annually. The news is the actor bagged the title of the most popular Indian actor in the UAE.

The actor amongst the survey has emerged out to be the most popular India star in the territory. Sanjay Dutt has an immense fan following in the country too! Maanyata who was earlier occupied with her prior work commitments accompanied her husband Sanjay to receive this special award.

Sanjay Dutt after wrapping up his schedule for his forthcoming film ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ also had some time in hand and made a visit to UAE to attend the awards show.

Maanayata who keeps treating all the fans with her interesting posts on social media took to Instagram and shared the news,”In our togetherness castles are built❤️❤️#togethersquad #dutts#asianvision #throwbacksaturday #love#grace #positivity #instafam #besthalf#beautifulife #thankyougod”