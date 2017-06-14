Sandra Oh to star in serial killer drama

Actress Sandra Oh, best known for her role of Dr Christina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy”, has come on board for a new drama. Oh, 45, will star as the title character of “Killing Eve”, a new eight-episode drama series from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve,” Waller-Bridge, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer, said. “She is going to be so badass in this role,” Oh will play Eve, a bored security service operative whose job is not as exciting as she thought. She gets involved in a cat-and-mouse chase with a serial killer Villanelle. The story is based on Luke Jennings” Villanelle novellas. “Killing Eve” marks her first regular gig after her departure from the medical drama though she has appeared on television shows.