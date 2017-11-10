Sandra Bullock takes on the senator’s role

Sandra Bullock is set to star as Texas senator Wendy Davis in “Let Her Speak”. Davis’ 11-hour filibuster helped stall an anti-abortion bill in the Texas state house. Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal are on board to produce through their Escape Artists banner, reported Variety.

At the time, Davis was a little known Democratic senator who soon became a national icon on the subject of abortion after filibustering for 11 hours in order to stall a bill, and ultimately delaying its passage beyond the midnight deadline for the end of the legislative session. The bill would have included more restrictive abortion regulations for Texas and would have closed all abortion clinics in the state.