Sandeepa Dhar likes to challenge herself

Sandeepa Dhar, who is on a Keto diet to shape up for web series “The Family”, finds it fun to challenge the body and mind. She says she is ready to go all out for a role that demands transformation.

The Keto diet is about eating low carbohydrate foods, but high on fat and adequate in protein. Sandeepa said in a statement: “I love my rice and staying off it is difficult. But if my role demands me to get into a specific character, whether mentally or physically, I can go all out for it. So I’m following this Keto diet currently and honestly I’m enjoying it. It’s fun at times to discover and challenge your body and mind.” Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Bollywood movie “Firrkie”.