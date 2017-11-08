Sandeep Toshniwal divorced; Karisma Kapoor to marry alleged beau soon?

Speculations are going round that Karisma Kapoor may get marry to Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. A Report in Mumbai Mirror has came out with a news that Sandeep and his wife Dr Ashrita have been finally granted divorce. Now it seems that doors are open for Karisma and Sandeep to get married.

Divorce was filed by Sandeep in 2010 and after seven year long battle the case with ex-wife has come through by mutual consent. Karishma also got divorce from her former husband Sanjay Kapur. And now Sanjay is married to to Priya Sachdev, former wife of famous hotelier Vikram Chatwalvorced.

Mid-Day reported that Sandeep, who owns a big pharmaceutical business, will pay Rs 3 crores each to his daughters, aged 12 and 9, while his wife, Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crores and the flat that they currently live in. The custody of the kids remains with Ashrita and the terms of the divorce were mutually agreed upon by the two in October, after which the matter will be resolved soon.

Karisma and Sandeep never spoke about their relationship openly but often spotted together at many events. Divorce of Sandeep is a green signal for the big day, and now they can get marry.