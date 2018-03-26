Sandeep Singh and the cast of Soorma gave a shout out to Shaad Ali on his birthday!

Shaad Ali who celebrated his birthday on Saturday got a special surprise from his Soorma team. The whole cast of Soorma and Sandeep Singh himself made a small video for him wishing him a very happy birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Sandeep Singh clicked a small video for their director for his birthday. Soorma is a biopic made on Sandeep Singh who is a hockey legend and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team. Sandeep, regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous drag-flickers, has given many a golden moment to Indian hockey.

Diljit in the video said, “Shaad sir Happy birthday to you. God bless you, and aap jiyo haazaron saal and saal ke din ho 50000, meri taraf se and hum sab ke taraf se very very happy birthday. “

While Taapsee in the video said, “Hi Shaad sir, happy happy birthday to you, wish you many many happy returns of the day. Aap humesha aaise he haste raho and aaise he hasate raho apka sense of humor mind blowing hai and woh phalta phulta rahe and looking forward to a kick ass year with Soorma and you!”.

Angad Bedi in the video said, “Wish you a very happy birthday Shaad bhai aapko bohot sara pyaar, bohot sari khushiyan bohot jyada satkar. Jald milenge iss saal apke liye khubsurat rahe yahi Dua hai”.

While Sandeep Singh said, “Hello shaad sir, many many returns of the day. Happy birthday to you Aapko and apke parivar ko ko badhai ho meri taraf se and mere parivar ke taraf se”.

The drag-flickers journey – of wins, losses, life, and death – will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh.