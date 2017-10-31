Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar First Look: Arjun Kapoor looks intense as cop
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared his first look from his upcoming movie ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ and it looks intriguing as ever. Arjun will play a 30-year-old police officer from Delhi Police’s special unit in Dibakar Banerjee’s next project.
The actor shared the picture on his official Twitter account by writing, “10th film 1 truth. Change is the only constant !!! Can’t wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm.”
10th film 1 truth…Change is the only constant !!! Can’t wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/SjZJw9f8Nu
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 31, 2017
In the picture, Arjun is seen donning a cop look and giving an intense look to the lens. The name in the uniform is seen as Satinder Dahiya.
The movie will also see Arjun coming together with Parineeti Chopra for the second time, after his debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’. The story revolves around a man and a woman belonging to two different parts of India. The only thing that keeps them together is their hatred for each other.