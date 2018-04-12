Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are having gala time in Dubai, must watch pictures and videos

Television stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are in Dubai since last week to attend the premiere of shot film Dum Dum Dumroo which also stars Sanaya Irani in it. The couple has turned the work trip on a long vacation and are having a gala time there. the itinerary of the couple includes desert safari, visit to the beach and sky diving.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures from Dubai, in one video she can bee seen riding ATV and the video was shared by Mohit He wrote “ When wifey @sanayairani rides ATV like a doodwali � and thinks she is killing it .���”



In Dum Dum Dumroo, Sanaya Irani co-stars with actor Anil Charanjeett. About the short film, she had earlier told Hindustan Times, “It’s a film at the end of which you will learn something. I can’t say anything about it now, as it will give out the plot. It has a mixture of everything – comedy, surprise, teasing the viewers with what is going to happen next.”