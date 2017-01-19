Free Press Journal
Sana Khan says no to TV

— By Rohit Pramar | Jan 19, 2017 07:59 pm
Actress Sana Khan, who appeared in several TV shows over the years, says she is not interested in doing TV anymore.

The former Bigg Boss contestant says, “I don’t want to do a TV show anymore, also I don’t have time for that.” The actress is busy with her film career.


She was last seen in Wajah Tum Ho and her Tom, Dick, and Harry 2 is on the floor. “We have completed shooting for the first schedule of the film and we will soon start shooting for the next one. It’s a comedy film so I’m really excited as I’m getting to explore different genres,” she adds.

