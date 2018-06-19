Samuel L Jackson claims he has guessed ‘Avengers 4’ ending

Los Angeles: Samuel L Jackson believes Marvel does not need to tell him how the “Avengers: Infinity War” sequel will end as he has figured it all out. The 69-year-old actor, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury in the MCU films, however, said he cannot guess which all superheroes have actually died in the recently-released film.

“Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means,” Jackson told Vulture. In the post credit scene, Fury is shown disintegrating into dust after Thanos snaps his fingers wearing The Infinity Gauntlet, only before he sends a page to who appears to be like Captain Marvel.

Jackson said he was filming for the Brie Larson-fronted movie in Atlanta when he was asked to film the tag. “I had no idea, it came out of the blue,” he added. The actor said he did not even realise how Fury would perish until he saw the finished film.