Same pinch! Priyanka Chopra spotted wearing similar outfit to Nick Jonas’ ex Olivia Culpo; See photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are painting the town red with their cute chemistry. The couple got engaged last month in Mumbai with a roka ceremony. Recently, the couple was spotted during the ongoing US Open Tennis Championship and the two were completely smitten by each other. PeeCee were seen wearing a bodycon skirt, bandeau top and a cover-up by Fendi. And now, some pictures are doing rounds on social media showing Priyanka wearing a similar outfit to model Olivia Culpo. Many might not be aware that, before Priyanka, Nick was in a serious relationship with Olivia before splitting after two years of dating in 2015.

On the other hand, Olivia, in a recent interview, opened up on ex-beau Nick Jonas’ engagement. She said, “I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him. I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him.”