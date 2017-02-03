Samantha to star opposite Nagarjuna in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2’

Chennai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last seen in Nithiin-starrer “AaAaa, has landed a pivotal role in upcoming Telugu horror-comedy “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, which also stars her soon-to-be father-in-law and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The film is the sequel to 2015 Telugu sleeper hit “Raju Garu Gadhi”.

“It’s the first project she has signed since her engagement earlier this week. She plays a very pivotal role and she’s very excited to be sharing screen space with her future father-in-law Nagarjuna. She will join the sets very soon,” a source close to the actress told IANS.

Contrary to reports, offers haven’t dried up for her since she made her engagement announcement.

“She has been signing films. In fact, she’s even more interested to work now as her beau Naga Chaitanya and his family is perfectly alright with her decision to continue acting. SheaÂ¿s definitely not in the mood to stop acting,” the source said.

Interestingly, it will be Samantha’s first horror outing.

Being directed by Ohmkar, the film also stars Seerat Kapoor, Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar.

The source also clarified that actress Trisha is not part of the project.

“She was among the few names that were being speculated. The truth is she was not even considered in the first place. The makers were on the lookout for a leading heroine and they finalised Samantha for the same,” he said.

The film is being jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Matinee Entertainments.