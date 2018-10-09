Samantha and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar join Chinmayi in the MeToo movement

After women shared their stories of sexual harassment in the form of MeToo, which has created a havoc in the whole Bollywood industry many actors like Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor to directors like Vikas Bahl, everyone has come under the scanner.

While it seems that many more names are going to unfold in Bollywood in the coming time, South Indian industry today made its first MeToo revelation which further proves the effect of this movement.

It all started when Journalist Sandhya Menon Twitted the screenshot of an anonymous allegation made against the senior lyricist Vairamuthu. The victim alleged that she was forcibly hugged and kissed by the lyricist when she was at the tender age of 18. The post was then retweeted by singer Chinmayi.

Check out the tweet below:

On lyricist Vairamuthu pic.twitter.com/c6DwYWOO6C — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 8, 2018

One more allegation against Vairamuthu pic.twitter.com/DuRjsq0276 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 9, 2018

And now Chinmayi is not alone in the whole MeToo movement, actress such as Samantha and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have joined in and appreciated women who have come forth and are sharing their MeToo stories.

Check out the tweet below:

It’s alarming to hear the number of #metoo stories.They say it’s better late than never.Thank you to all the women that r being so strong to come out with their stories I stood up last year #metoo I urge every woman affected to stand up,we need to fight for our rights #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/5EgWmTTCxL — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) October 9, 2018

(1/2)I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 9, 2018

Thankyou for being so strong 🙏🙏 https://t.co/x8u3NxNVlp — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 9, 2018

Now that the effect of MeToo has reached from Bollywood to Kollywood, we wonder who will be the next film personality to get exposed.