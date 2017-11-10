Sam Smith wants kids desperately

Los Angeles: Singer Sam Smith is desperate to have children and would consider adopting or having them via a surrogate in the future.

“Massively, yeah, it’s like, my life plan. I want kids so bad. I just feel like it’s nature’s way of reminding you that it’s not about you. It makes you not selfish,” Smith said told the Sun when asked if he wants to start a family at some point, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He also said he is considering adopting a child and having a kid via a surrogate one day.

“I think I might do both. When I went to Iraq to the camps, it made me want to adopt,” he said.