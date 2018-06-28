Sam Smith reportedly splits from ’13 Reasons Why’ actor Brandon Flynn after nine months

London, Singer Sam Smith has reportedly split from actor and boyfriend Brandon Flynn. The 26-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the “13 Reasons Why” star since November. They called time on their romance last week, reports thesun.co.uk. Smith on Wednesday deleted several photographs of the pair together from his Instagram account.

“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction,” said a source close to Smith. The news comes after the singer was spotted enjoying a night out at Massachusetts club Candibar on Sunday with a small group of friends.