Salman Khan’s Veergati back in news, how much do you actually remember about it?

Veergati movie was out in 1995 and had stars like Salman Khan, Divya Dutta, Atul Agnihotri, Pooja Dadwal and it was directed by K K Singh and he was also the writer and the producer of the movie, but unfortunately, movie couldn’t do well at the Box office and failed to impress the audience. It has been more than 2 decades that movie released but now one of the actresses from the movie Pooja Dadwal is suffering from TB and has been admitted to a hospital. The actress condition is so bad that she does not have money for her treatment.

Talking about Pooja Dadwal’s first movie ‘Veergati’ it was not a hit in theatres but the movie had a successful DVD release. The film was appreciated for its fight scenes and Salman Khan’s hard-hitting dialogues.

Talking about the plot of the movie Hawaldar (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) finds an abandoned newborn baby boy in the gutter of Kamathipura, a red light area of Mumbai. A prostitute meanwhile gives birth to another baby boy. She decides to educate him and requests Hawaldar to give him father’s name. Hawaldar’s wife does not accept the child and leaves for her parent’s home. Hawaldar adopts the child and names him Ajay (Salman Khan) while the prostitute’s son is named Shlok (Atul Agnihotri). Both are admitted to School and become friends. Shlok does well in studies whereas Ajay takes up gambling. Shlok falls in love with Pooja (Pooja Dadwal ), daughter of J.K – a millionaire. Ajay does not believe in love and is a cynic. Havaldar tries his best to get Ajay a job but Ajay finds that it is difficult for him to work in a corrupt society.

Ekka Seth is a terror in the prostitutes basti and he exploits the innocent girl and forces them into prostitution. Shlok graduates and completes his M.B.A. Ajay wins a crore rupee in gambling and encourages Shlok to pursue his project. Ekka and his men abduct and kill Hawaldar’s daughter. Ajay decides to avenge this and proceeds to kill Ekka’s men and frees the sex workers from his clutches. He then takes on Ekka and manages to kill him, but is grievously wounded in the fight. The final scene shows Ajay dying to protect his brother and attaining martyrdom.

Talking about Pooja Dadwal she started her Bollywood career from the movie ‘Veergati’ and after that she got work in Bollywood but her movies constantly flopped and last she was seen in the movie ‘Hindustan’ in 2004.