Salman Khan’s Tubelight cut by 14 minutes

Original plans of preserving the playing time of 2 hours and 35 minutes for Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ have now been dropped. The film has been pruned down to 2 hours 16 minutes after the entire post-production was done.

Says a well-informed source, “Kabir Khan’s films are habitually lengthier than the stipulated 2 hours that the multiplex viewing audience favours. Kabir’s last film with Salman Khan ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was nearly 3 hours long, and it worked just fine. ‘Tubelight’ was edited and readied at a playing time of 2 hours and 35 minutes. But then for some reason, they’ve now decided to prune down the film by 14 more minutes just a week before release.”

This makes ‘Tubelight’ Salman’s shortest film in recent times. His last release ‘Sultan’ was 2 hours 50 minutes long. ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ before that was 2 hours 43 minutes, and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ prior to that was just over 3 hours long.