Salman Khan’s sister Shweta Rohira makes her acting debut!

Shweta Rohira, who actor Salman Khan considers as his sister, will be making her foray into showbiz soon. Shweta will be seen playing the lead in a short film called ‘Parineeti’. Talking about the film, she says, “The story revolves around the relationship between a couple. It also talks about the importance of being together and working together to keep the relationship happy and joyful.”

Shweta, who will be working with seasoned actors such as Kitu Gidwani and Kanwaljit Singh, says it was a pleasure to act with them. “It was mind blowing as this was the first time that I was facing the camera and thanks to Kanwaljit sir and my director-producer Sunil Thadani, I was comfortable and was able to play my character well,” she says.

Talking about why she choose this film as her debut, Shweta says that it was the perfect launchpad for her. “Though I was getting offers for films and television shows, I was not sure of my own strength and capabilities. But when this came to me, I loved the script and felt a inner calling for my character. I could easily connect with her and thought that there was no way I could let this go?” she says, adding, “I play a modern girl who understands the importance of family and relationships.”