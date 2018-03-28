Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Ahil leave for Abu Dhabi to celebrate Ahil’s 2nd birthday; see pic

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is off to Abu Dhabi to celebrate son Ahil Sharma’s birthday. The little munchkin Ahil turns 2 on March 30 and according to reports the Khan and Sharma family are going to have a big bash on his birthday. According to reports, Salman will join birthday bash as he is currently shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in UAE. Arpita took to social media and shared a picture from the flight as they took off to Dubai. She captioned the picture: Off we go to Abu Dhabi ! #ahilturnstwo

According to report, the grand celebration will be held for three days starting from March 29. The Khans and Sharmas and their close friends will attend the bash. This will be called a double celebration for Arpita’s as Ahil’s second birthday and husband Aayush Sharma will debut in ‘Loveratri’ under Salman Khan’s production house.

Earlier MidDay had reported that the cake themes will be Ahil’s favourite series, Paw Patrol and Tayo The Little Bus. Well the guest that are expected to come at the bash are, Katrina Kaif, Lulia Vantur, Arpita and Alvira’s BFF and the Race 3 team will be part of it.