Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ wins the race, beats Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ before release; read to know more

In today’s time Salman Khan’s stardom cannot be matched by any Bollywood actor, his almost all films are blockbuster on box-office and now the Dabangg Khan is coming up with Race 3. People have humongous expectation from the film, but now news is that Salman Khan’s Race 3 has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

According to buzz the satellite rights of Race 3 has been sold at a record-breaking price, though the amount has not been revealed by makers. But the producers wanted to lock the deal at Rs 150 crore. However, if the deal was settled on the given amount by producers then it has overtaken Dangal, whose satellite rights were sold at Rs 75 crore. As per the sources from a tabloid, a big network has collaborated with Salman Khan for the first time with this film. Well, we must say not only box office, Salman Khan also rules the small screens with his charismatic presence.

Race 3 is releasing on June 15, and it is a multi-starrer film. Apart from Salman the movie features, actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles. It is directed by ace choreographer, Remo D’Souza, who has previously helmed films like the ABCD franchise, F.A.L.T.U. and A Flying Jatt.