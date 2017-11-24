Salman Khan’s Race 3 team to visit Bigg Boss 11!

It will be a sight to behold as the Race 3 team will make an appearance on Salman Khan’s trending show Bigg Boss 11.

It is for the first time that the team of Race 3 consisting of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah along with director Remo D’Souza and Producer Ramesh Taurani will be seen in a single frame to mark the commencement of the film.

Playing host to the Race 3 team will be leading man Salman Khan who will be seen introducing the audience to his upcoming film.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 serves as a platform for film promotions, where actors make an appearance to promote their films, however Team Race 3 will be setting a new precedent. The team who have just started shooting for the 2018 release, will be visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 11 to mark the commencement of the action franchise.

The visit will also be the first time that Salman Khan will be introducing his film, Race 3 to the audience.

Recently the actor shared the first look from the film, that broke the internet leaving fans in anticipation of the films release. The first look of Race 3 features a suave Salman Khan in an action packed avatar, donning a blue uniform blazer jacket pointing a gun.

The visual promised a stylized action flick backed by Bollywood’s Superstar Salman Khan, grabbing eye balls instantly.

Salman Khan will be seen paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez after their Blockbuster film Kick.

Introducting the Race 3 team on National TV via Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 proves to be a masterstroke by the film.

Race 3 is Directed by Remo D’souza and produced by SKF Films and Tips, the film is slated to release on EID 2018.