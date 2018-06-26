Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ gets lowest rating in IMDB, joins the list of lowest rated films of the world

Salman Khan’s Race 3 failed to impress the audience at the box office. But before the release of movie it was declared as super hit, but the movie tanked and people didn’t find Salman Khan charming in the film which used to be in his other films. But now the Race 3 has joined the league of lowest rated films of the world rated by IMDB, according to Times Now report. Apart from Race 3 Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, 2 Sajid Khan films Himmatwala and Humshakals, Tusshar Kapoor’s Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan and Abhishek Bachchan’s superhero failure Drona are in the list.

The collection of the film was effected after it got negative reviews and bad word of mouth publicity. The opening collection of the film was more than Rs 29 cr but more was expected as it was Salman Khan movie, the occasion was Eid and it is Race 3 franchise.

However, the movie slowly got on track, but after the weekend was over collection started to fall. Till now the movie has collected Rs 150 cr in India and still counting.

Talking more about the movie the story of Race 3 revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor), the owner of an arms empire, and his family. Shamsher has two children – twins Sanjana (Daisy Shah) and Suraj (Saqib Saleem) who are sick of their half-brother Sikander Singh (Salman Khan). The thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Jacquline Fernandez in important roles.