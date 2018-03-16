Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Prabhas’ Saaho will be Narendra Jha’s last two films

Mumbai: Narendra Jha died to a heart attack on Wednesday at his farmhouse in Nanegaon in Nashik, Maharashtra. Talking about his films, he was known for his impeccable acting skills will be remembered for the roles Musa in Raees and Inspector Chaubey in Kaabil. Two of the late actor’s films are yet to release — Salman Khan’s upcoming Race 3 and Prabhas’ Saaho. And, these two will thus turn out to be the actor’s last two films.

It is ironical that Narendra died on Aamir Khan’s birthday. Aamir is everything that Narendra could have been if only success had smiled down on him. But Narendra remained divorced from stardom despite polished performances in Rahul Dholakia’s “Raees”, Sanjay Gupta’s “Kaabil” and most notably Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Haider” where his role as Tabu’s suspected terrorist-husband was the best thing about the film.

Reacting to Narendra’s sudden demise, Rahul Dholakia said: “Very sad, shocking! Too young, a very strong personality. Had fun shooting with him in ‘Raees’. He was very involved in his character and was also very appreciated for his role as Musabhai.”

Rakesh Roshan, who produced “Kaabil”, said: “He was not only a very fine actor but also a dignified human being. Quiet, restrained and graceful… Shocked to know he is no more.”

One of Narendra’s last appearances was in “2016 – The End”, an ominously titled film. Its director Jaideep Chopra can’t believe Narendra is gone. “In the climax of my film, he had to say a dialogue, ‘Aaiye aaj mein jeena shuru karte hain, pataa nahi yeh duniya kab khatam ho jaye, ho sakta hai yeh aapki aakhri film ho ya meri, next Friday ka kya bharosa aaye ya na aaye.’

“Narendra didn’t want to say these lines. But I pushed him to say that dialogue. He was worried ki ‘kabhi kabhi Saraswati hoti hai zubaan par’. Who was to know my film ‘2016 – The End’ would be his last release?”

