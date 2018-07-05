Salman Khan’s marriage proposal to Juhi Chawla was rejected for this reason; watch video

Salman Khan’s marriage has been the frequent topic in question for decades now. With several link ups and alleged affairs, the Race 3 actor rules over millions of hearts across the globe. There was a time when Khan confessed that he had proposed marriage to Juhi Chawla and that the former Miss India’s father rejected him back then.

It was in 1992 when Salman was on tour in Vancouver along with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Divya Bharti and many others.

The actor is currently in the US for the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez. A throwback video similar to this tour has Salman in a mischievous avatar.

In the video he shares his experience while filming Andaz Apna Apna which had not released then. The actor went on record and said, “Juhi is very sweet, adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he’d let her get married to me.” Salman then makes a face and tells how Juhi’s father turned down the proposal. The actor assumed that he “did not fit the bill” and wondered “pataa nahi kya chahiye unhe?”

Salman Khan has been paired with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and now all the way from Romania Iulia Vantur.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up Ali Abbas Zafar’s next Bharat with Priyanka Chopra after he returns from the show. Apart from this the actor will be working with Wanted director Prabhu Dheva in Dabangg 3.