Salman Khan’s ‘Judwaa’ co-star Rambha welcomes her third baby and it is a boy!

Well, by now, many would be aware that the popular co-star of Salman Khan, Rambha is residing in Canada with her hubby Inthiran. The actress, who stays in Toronto, also met the superstar and her South co-star Prabhu Dheva when the duo had been there for the Da-Bangg Tour. Another fact that readers may be aware is that the actress was pregnant recently and now news is that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Rambha, who is quite active on social media, was recently seen enjoying her baby shower and posted many pictures across varied platforms. Now, after the arrival, her Instagram post featured the post announcing the arrival of the actress’ third child. Besides the little bundle of joy, Rambha is mother to two daughters, Laanya and Sasha. Coming to the post, here’s a glimpse of it shared by Inthiran wherein he has also been assured that the actress and her new born are absolutely fine and healthy.

On the other hand, Rambha has been proudly flaunting her baby bump for quite some time now. In fact, not too long ago, the actress revealed that she has completed her 9 months and posted her picture along with hubby Inthiran. Although the couple has super excitedly shared the good news with all their Instagram followers, it is yet to be seen what name they have decided for their son. During the 90s, Rambha was one of the most popular actresses down South and she has featured in one of the biggest Salman Khan films, Judwaa alongside Karisma Kapoor. Both of them had played love interests of the superstar who was in a double role. The actress has shared screen space with some popular Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Akshay Kumar amongst others. As of now, the actress is happily enjoying her family time with her husband and children.