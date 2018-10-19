Salman Khan’s favourite dog My Love passes away; see pics

Yesterday was probably the saddest day for Salman Khan as his favourite and lovely pet dog My Love passed away. While sharing this sad news on Twitter, Salman Khan mourns the death of his ‘most beautiful’ as he wrote, “My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul.”

My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. pic.twitter.com/a7Xdag3Xye — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2018



Needless to say that Salman is a die-hard pet lover and has always been enjoying their company. He has also had two Bull Mastiffs — Myson and My Jaan. His Myson died in 2009 while a few days later, My Jaan also passed away. Apart from them, Sallu’s another dog Veer too took his last breath in 2015.

Not only Salman but Daisy Shah too was loving My Love a lot. She also shared her moment with My Love on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “U left your paw 🐾 print on my heart my love. Will miss you ❤️ #rip #mylove”

U left your paw 🐾 print on my heart my love. Will miss you ❤️ #rip #mylove pic.twitter.com/283E1BEiPA — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) October 18, 2018

Earlier, we have seen Salman’s love towards his dog My Love as he had shared a picture of her watching Selfish song.

RIP My Love!