Salman Khan’s co-star Kunickaa Sadanand allegedly threatened by Bishnoi community; files police complaint

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who was the co-star of Salman Khan in the film Hum Sath Sath Hai, has accused the Bishnoi community for threatening her on phone and on Facebook. The Bishnoi community is upset with her because she said that the community instead of opposing his bail should make him work for the community.

The actress while talking to a leading daily said that the community should ask Salman to work on breeding more black bucks and adopt a forest. She also called the Bishnoi community members ‘hunters’. The statement might have upset the community. Hence they are now threatening her, said the actress, according to the First Post.

The actress who worked with Salman Khan, has filed a complaint against the Bishnoi community. She even apologised when she got too many calls threatening her for comments. The case was filed against the community under the section 507.

The community also filed a case against the actress for offending the sentiments of their people. The actress is now getting police protection. The complaint filed against the community is being investigated by the police.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Salman Khan were co-stars in five films. The actor was accused of blackbuck poaching in 1997. He was in the jail for two days and is currently out on a bail. He cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.