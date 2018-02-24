Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut film ‘Loveratri’ to release on October 5
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut Bollywood film “Loveratri” is set to release on October 5. Salman took to social media to announce the release date of the film.
“Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… Batao kya date hai release ki (tell me what is the release date of the film?)” he wrote.
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 23, 2018
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 23, 2018
Also featuring debutante Warina Hussain, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Gujarat. Abhiraj Minawala is directing the film from a script written by Naren Bhatt.
The 52-year-old actor is producing the project under his banner Salman Khan Films.