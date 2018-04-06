Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching verdict: Sofia Hayat calls conviction Karma, other former Bigg Boss contestant support him
Salman Khan has been convicted in blackbuck poaching case and sentenced for five years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. All the bhai fans and Bollywood celebrities are in shock after the judgement while former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is happy that Salman Khan got jail and called it a Karma. While other former Bigg Boss contestant have extended their support to Salman Khan and expressed their disappoint over the judgement on Twitter.
Karma gets you in the end…Many people are afraid to talk against Salman because they think he controls Bollywood. Well, I no longer serve my ego and therefore am not afraid to speak up. I am so happy that Salman has gone to jail for what he has done. Animals are so important to this planet and doing what he did and then mocking it was a huge act of his own self importance. Lots of children look up to him, and he has a responsibility to the young people.What is he showing the world when he does things like this? What lessons is he giving them? That it is ok to break the law, to kill animals and then mock it because he is a celebrity? In any western country he would have been vilified for this and the drink driving deaths that he caused. He has then reinvented himself as a charitable man to try and compensate his karma. Today, India has shown that no matter who you are, if you break the law, you are no bigger than the law. I have heard so many young people in India speak about how they are afraid to go to the police about crimes committed by others because they watch the tv and see how people with money and status get away with it because they have paid off the police or the judge or the lawyers. This happened to me when Armaan Kohli paid off 2 of my lawyers so that I could not continue with the case, Dolly Bindra also told me that Armaans family are powerful enough to put drugs in my bag at the airport and I would be in Jail. I had to then drop the case as all the lawyers I hired were paid off. Today, Hindustan can stand strong and hold its head up high to the world and show them that justice is held up in India, and today, all the poor people have been shown a glimmer of hope in their own fight for justice against those who have manipulated the law. Today I can say Hindustaan Zindabaad!
Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter to express her disappointment. She wrote: “How many tigers have been poached and what’s the status of Justice on that. How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn’t it leading to wildlife killing. Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.”
— Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018
Manveer Gurjar, who has high regard for the actor wrote, “What a justice! Rape and murder victims keep on waiting for justice but a man like Salman Khan who does so much of charity and pays tax has been stuck in a 20-year-old case #IStandWithSalmanKhan.”
वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018
Even Arshi Khan who was most controversial contestant posted a video and asked to pray for him.
Today court reserved the actors bail plea and looks like Salman has to wait till tomorrow this means he has to spend on more night in jail.
Just jotted down what I really feel about @BeingSalmanKhan and this current scenario . Backlash is expected but 😊 You stand for what you feel is right . pic.twitter.com/skQ4zbfiMS
— Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 6, 2018
Please pray for salman sahab 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cvz0PwDvbY
— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) April 5, 2018
I can’t help thinking @BeingSalmanKhan is being prosecuted because if his Stardom. Did he actually hunt and kill a #BlackBuck ? Im praying #SalmanKhan will be released soon. #BlackBuckVerdict
— Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 5, 2018