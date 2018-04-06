Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching verdict: Sofia Hayat calls conviction Karma, other former Bigg Boss contestant support him

Salman Khan has been convicted in blackbuck poaching case and sentenced for five years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. All the bhai fans and Bollywood celebrities are in shock after the judgement while former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is happy that Salman Khan got jail and called it a Karma. While other former Bigg Boss contestant have extended their support to Salman Khan and expressed their disappoint over the judgement on Twitter.

Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter to express her disappointment. She wrote: “How many tigers have been poached and what’s the status of Justice on that. How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn’t it leading to wildlife killing. Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.”

How many tigers have been poached and what’s the status of Justice on that.

How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn’t it leading to wildlife killing.

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable https://t.co/dBtc3tuM34 — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018

Manveer Gurjar, who has high regard for the actor wrote, “What a justice! Rape and murder victims keep on waiting for justice but a man like Salman Khan who does so much of charity and pays tax has been stuck in a 20-year-old case #IStandWithSalmanKhan.”

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

Even Arshi Khan who was most controversial contestant posted a video and asked to pray for him.

Today court reserved the actors bail plea and looks like Salman has to wait till tomorrow this means he has to spend on more night in jail.

Just jotted down what I really feel about @BeingSalmanKhan and this current scenario . Backlash is expected but 😊 You stand for what you feel is right . pic.twitter.com/skQ4zbfiMS — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 6, 2018

Please pray for salman sahab 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cvz0PwDvbY — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) April 5, 2018