Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ team scouts for locations in London

London: London is blanketed by snow, but the team of Bollywood film “Bharat” is undeterred in scouting for locations to shoot.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday tweeted a series of photographs from there. “Snowed down London from ‘beast from the east’, but work on ‘Bharat’ continues. Some pictures of location scout, 200 year old port,” Zafar captioned the image.

Snowed down London from “ beast from the east” , but work on #Bharat continues . Some pictures of location scout , 200 year old port. pic.twitter.com/rx95uWEyGb — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 1, 2018

“Bharat” will release on Eid 2019. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”.