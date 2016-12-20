Free Press Journal
Salman Khan will get all my love and respect on his birthday, says Iulia Vantur

— By PTI | Dec 20, 2016 12:52 pm
Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends the 14th Stardust Awards 2016 ceremony in Mumbai on December 19, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Sujit JAISWAL

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur might keep mum about their rumoured romance, but the Russian beauty blushed every time the superstar’s name was mentioned, at an awards ceremony here.

At Sansui Colors Stardust Awards red carpet, the model-actress was asked about the present she would gift the “Sultan” star, when he will turn 51-year-old on December 27.


Answering with a big smile on her face, Iulia told reporters, “I will give him all my respect and love.”

When asked about her plans for December 27, Iulia blushed and looking away from the camera said, “We all will most probably celebrate it.”

On a query whether the celebrations are going to be held at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, she simply replied, “Let’s see.”

The actress also performed at the award ceremony where Salman was present and said it was “amazing and great.”

At the red carpet too, when requested, Iulia sang Salman’s popular love track, “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from “Bodyguard”.

