Salman Khan Vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Ex-couple all set to clash on Eid 2018

Bollywood industry is known for its weird co-incidences but you won’t believe that recently Bollywood has witnessed the weirdest and most awkward co-incidence in the history of an industry. Yes, reportedly, ex-duo of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are all set to clash at the box office for the first time ever.

Well, we all know that Salman had already pre-booked Eid 2018 for his next film Race 3. But, now Ash is also set to give tough competition to Sallu Bhai. As per the latest buzz, Aishwarya’s film Fanney Khan co-starring Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao too has now finalised upon the same festive day as their release date. The producers of Fanney Khan themselves confirmed the news through the official statement as stated by Mid-Day. “We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because of the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there’s no better day than Eid (to release it).”

Thus, it would be interesting to see Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face-off. After all, once upon a time, Sallu and Ash were deeply in love with each other. However, due to a major argument between these two, they both broke up with each other. But now, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 and Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan is all set to clash on the big screen.

So, who will win this battle? Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?