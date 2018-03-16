Salman Khan turns multi-tasker for Race 3; read ALL that he doing for the action flick

Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi with Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor for the shooting of his upcoming film Race 3. Reportedly, Salman Khan is working very hard for this upcoming action-thriller, but you will be surprised to know about the amount of multitasking he is doing for Race 3.

As per the reports, after becoming an actor, producer, singer and choreographer, Salman Khan is now all set to debut as a lyricist with Race 3. Yes, the actor is penning a romantic track for the film, which will be picturised on Jacqueline and himself. A source told a leading tabloid about the song that “Everyone loved it when Salman read it out. Vishal Mishra has set it to music. It will be picturised on Salman with director Remo D’souza choreographing it.”

Even, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news by saying, “It’s a lovely romantic track, exactly what we were looking for. This is the first time Salman’s name will appear in the credits as a lyricist.”

Moreover, Salman will also be seen doing high-octane action in the film. As per earlier reports, the high octane chase sequence has already been shot by Jacqueline and Salman in their Bangkok schedule and will form the climax scene of the action thriller.

Well, it seems like Salman Khan is all set to give a big treat to his fans. After all, Race 3 is all set to release on Eid 2018.