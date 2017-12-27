Salman Khan turns 52, B-Town wishes him more success

Mumbai: With double celebrations in order for Salman Khan — who turned 52 on Wednesday and is revelling in the success of his latest entertainer “Tiger Zinda Hai” — his Bollywood colleagues wished the superstar a happy and successful year.

Salman brought in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends, including “Tiger Zinda Hai” co-star Katrina Kaif. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore since releasing on December 22, bringing some much-needed respite at the Bollywood box office.

He also planned to ensure there was something special for his fans on his special day. So, he decided to offer discount on select merchandise of Being Human clothing and jewellery.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Katrina Kaif wishes Salman on facebook page saying that, “The happiest birthday to you Salman ….. may you have a smile throughout this whole year ….”

Aamir Khan: Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love.

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

Sonam Kapoor: Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.

Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WA3ICeUDQb — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 27, 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar: Happy birthday Salman Khan. Some bonds are just special “aur bhai bhai hota hai”.

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai” pic.twitter.com/JsJYLgUet4 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 27, 2017

Bipasha Basu: Happy birthday Salman Khan. Many many congratulations for the super success of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ too. Celebrations galore.

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Many many congratulations for the super success of #tigerzindahai too. Celebrations galore — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 27, 2017

Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Bhai! Love and hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever.

Happy Birthday Bhai! @BeingSalmanKhan Love n Hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever.. — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 27, 2017

Mika Singh: Yaaro ka yaar, Salman Khan. May you live long bhai. May god bless you with lots of happiness, success and a good health.

Yaaro ka yaar @BeingSalmanKhan …

May you live long bhai:)

May god bless you with lots of happiness ,success and a good health… https://t.co/ywnmzLZXUx — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 27, 2017

Mohanlal: Have the happiest of Happy Birthdays Salman Khan. God Bless.

Have the Happiest of Happy Birthdays @BeingSalmanKhan . God Bless#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 27, 2017

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Happy Birthday Salman bhai. God bless you with all the happiness always. Have a super year ahead.

Divya Dutta: Happy birthday to someone who is all heart and rules all hearts!!! Big hug Salman Khan.

Happy bday to someone who is all heart and rules all hearts!!! Big hug @BeingSalmanKhan !!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 27, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Bhau.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy happy birthday! Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!

Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 27, 2017

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Wish you a rocking birthday Salman Khan and congrats for “Tiger Zinda Hai”.