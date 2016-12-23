Salman Khan tops Forbes India Celebrity top 100 List, PV Sindhu debuts

Salman Khan has been ranked No. 1 on the fifth Forbes India Celebrity 100 list followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Cricketer Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone.

The Forbes ranking is based upon two parameters: Estimates of entertainment-related earnings and estimates of fame. The period under consideration for both is 1, October 2015 to 30, September 2016.

Salman Khan Starrer ‘Sultan’ ruled in 2016, Aditya Chopra- produced the movie and Salman played the lead role in it. It is hardly surprising then that the 50-year old Salman Khan wrested back to the top of the 2016 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List- from fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan- with the highest revenue for the year under review at an impressive Rs 270.33 crore. Salman Khan’s strong year was led by the commercial success of the Sooraj Barjatya directed, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in late 2015 and Sultan in 2016. His estimated total earnings constituted 9.84 percent of the total wealth Rs 2,745 crore, of all top 100 celebrities for the year.

Ranked second on the list is King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan lost his perch at the top in what was a mix year for him in terms of box office success and brand endorsement.

When it comes to the fame ranking, Indian Test Cricket Captain Virat Kohli was the most popular celebrity. Add to that his Rs 134.44 crore estimated earnings, Virat Kohli jumped to the No.3 position from No.7.

Akshay Kumar has also moved up to No. 4 on the list, thanks to his commercial success of his movies like Airlife, Rustom and Houseful 3, besides a growing list of brand endorsements.

Though, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from the Test Cricket in 2014, his fame quotient shot up this year because of his biopic which fetches him on the fifth position.

The highest gainers this year were – singer Arijit Singh (15), superstar Rajinikanth who moved to No. 30 and author Chetan Bhagat, ranked No. 40. This year there were returners to the list like, Sanjay Leela Bhansali (75) and musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are back at No. 83 thanks to more live shows and Bollywood compositions.

Meanwhile there are also 14 new comers, including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, twenty-one year old badminton player PV Sindhu debuts on the list at No. 62. Rapper Badshah also makes an impressive entry at No. 81.