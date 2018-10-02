Salman Khan to Sylvester Stallone: Hope ‘Creed II’ becomes as big as ‘Rocky’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished good luck to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone for his upcoming film “Creed II” and hopes that it becomes as big as “Rocky”, Rambo” and “Expendables”. Salman on Tuesday shared the poster of “Creed 2” on his Twitter account and captioned: “Heard that ‘Creed II’ is to release soon. Hope this franchise goes on to become as big as ‘Rocky’, ‘Rambo’ and ‘Expendables’. Keep punching Sylvester Stallone.”

Heard that #creed2 is to release soon.. hope this franchise goes on to become as big as Rocky, Rambo and Expendables… Keep punching … @TheSlyStallone pic.twitter.com/c1V2GVboyO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 2, 2018



“Creed II” is a sports drama film directed by Steven Caple Jr. It is a sequel to “Creed” and the eighth installment in the “Rocky” film series, it stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia. The film follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.