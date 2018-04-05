Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: 11 Bollywood celebrities and their criminal records

New Delhi: A-listers have, time and again, found themselves involved in notorious acts, brazen scuffles and criminal cases. From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt to Jeetendra, a number of celebs, over the years, hit the headlines for defying laws.

Let’s take a look at these Bollywood celebrities with criminal records.

-Salman Khan

Two separate cases were registered against Salman in 1998 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act after he allegedly poached three chinkaras – two in Bhawad village, and one in Mathania (Ghoda Farm) during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. Along with him, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh are also named in the case.

In October 1998, Khan was charged with possessing an unlicensed 0.22 rifle and a 0.32 revolver and using them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur’s Kankani village.

The ‘Sultan’ star was accused of running his car over a group of people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai’s Bandra, in the wee hours September 28, 2002.

-Jeetendra

The veteran actor, in January, was booked by the Shimla Police after his cousin lodged a complaint accusing him of sexual assault.

-Raveena Tandon

Bhubaneswar’s Lingaraj Temple authorities, in March 2018, filed a complaint against the actor, accusing her of shooting for an advertisement in the ‘no camera zone’ inside the temple premises.

-Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in March 2018, was accused of spying on his estranged wife and acquiring her call detail records (CDR).

-Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was convicted of illegal weapons possession in a case linked to the 1993 serial blasts that killed 257 people in Mumbai.

-Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was booked for allegedly ‘rioting’ and ‘damaging’ railway property during the promotion of his film ‘Raees’ at Kota Railway station. In 2002, he was caught on camera misbehaving with Mumbai Cricket Association officials and manhandling a security personnel at the Wankhede Stadium.

-Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi, the son of Bollywood couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has been accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan.

-Shiney Ahuja/ Madhur Bhandarkar

Shiney Ahuja was convicted and jailed for raping his maid. Mumbai-based model Preeti Jain had filed a rape case against film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar in 2004. However, Jain, in 2007, was found guilty of conspiring to kill Bhandarkar by a Session Court.

-Govinda

Govinda was charged with slapping a visitor on the sets of his film ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.’ The 2008-slapping case was closed by the Supreme Court in 2017.

-Rahul Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt’s proximity to 26/11 conspirator David Headley brought him under the scanner of anti-terror agencies.