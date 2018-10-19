Salman Khan to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior’?

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior has been generating a lot of buzz among the masses. After the confirmed news of Saif Ali Khan playing the role of an antagonist, reports have surfaced now stating that Salman Khan may portray the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Salman Khan has been roped in for a cameo as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Though it is not confirmed by the makers but if it is true then it would be a delight to see Ajay and Salman together on-screen.

Talking about Saif, the Sacred Games actor will reportedly be playing a Rajput warrior, Udaybhan Rathod, who was the fort keeper of Mughal King Aurangzeb. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is about Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who was the military leader in Shivaji’s army.

It is slated for November 22, 2019, and is directed by Om Raut.