Salman Khan to launch his faithful bodyguard Shera’s son in Bollywood

Salman Khan is known for keeping his commitment, no matter what. His faithful bodyguard of 30 years Gurmeet Singh Jolly better known as Shera, has a son who has now come of age. And Salman is all set to launch him as a leading man.

A source very close to Salman explains, “It was a promise Salman made to Shera when his son Tiger was born. Salman had picked up the newly-born boy and said, ‘Yeh hero banega. Main banaunga.’ Shera thought it was just a passing comment made in excitement on seeing the newly-born. But as Tiger grew older Salman would frequently mention the boy’s debut. In recent times Salman had become more resolute about Tiger’s launch. He reassured Shera that Tiger would be launched right after Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush’s Loveratri is out.”

Apparently, Shera’s son is now undergoing full training. He also assisted director Ali Abbas Zafar in Tiger Zinda Hai and is now fully into his pre-launch preparations. Sources say Tiger would be launched in an action film with a brand new leading lady. “Salman will ensure Tiger’s debut is as promising as Aayush’s. Shera can give his life for Salman. This is the least Salman can do for him,” says a buddy of Salman.