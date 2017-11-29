Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Meet the cutest uncles and aunties of Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities may have played uncles and aunties of many children in the movies but in real life they have super adorable nephews and nieces. The stars make sure that they can give some special moment to the children by trying to be around them or taking them out. Here we get for you some famous Bollywood celebs and their adorable moments with their nieces and nephews.

Salman Khan

The bhaijaan of Bollywood makes sure that he don’t miss any chance with his nephew Ahil Sharma. Many videos and pictures has been posted on social media showing the bonding of nephew and uncle. Salman has got bunch of nephews and nieces. He is an uncle to Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri’s children, Ayaan and Alizeh, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan’s son, Nirvaan, Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev’s children, Arhaan and Yohan.

Ranbir Kapoor

The star is not married but knows how to handle kids, he is an amazing mama of Samara Sahni daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi and whenever the actor is in the city he makes sure that he spend quality time with the little angel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is the mother of adorable child Taimur but she is very fond of Karisma’s children Samaira and Kiaan. When there was tussle between Karisma and Sanjay, Kareena was all around the children and made sure that they don’t get unwanted media attention.

Rani Mukerji

She is mother a mother of baby girl and she has been very close to her brother’s child Myiesha. Rani makes sure to take her along to store launches and other events. And what’s more, Myiesha even made her silver screen debut with Rani Mukerji’s film, Mardaani. She was a part of the special video of the National Anthem that was shot with real women police officers, and some girls.

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan is very fond of kids and his sister Shweta Nanda is a proud mother to two beautiful children with husband, Nikhil Nanda. Her children Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda are quite close to their mother’s family. They are seen taking vacations together, and posing for cutesy pictures.

Bipasha Basu

The actress has two sisters Bidisha and Vijeyata and her sister Vijeyata is a proud mom of an adorable girl Nia. Bipasha shares a very close relation with Nia and could be seen together on holidays and even her Instagram account is full with Nia’s picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The heartthrob of Bollywood, who has made a mark right from his first film, Kai Po Che is a very loving mamu to his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti’s son, Nirvanh. He tweets cute pictures of him on his Twitter handle, and makes sure he pampers him immensely.