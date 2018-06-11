Salman Khan to join the Deol trio for Dharmendra’s classic song ‘Rafta Rafta’ remake

Salman Khan will make a very special appearance in the Deols’ family film Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. Reveals Dharmendra, “All three of us Sunny, Bobby and I are doing a new version of my old 1973 hit ‘Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai’.” The song composed by Kalyanji-Anandji for the film Kahani Kismat Ki was a big hit.

It had a guest appearance by Rekha famously interjecting, ‘Maine aisa toh nahin kaha tha’. Laughs Dharamji fondly, “Yes, the song was one of the biggest successes of my career. It was in a film produced and directed by my dear friend and mentor Arjun Hingorani who passed away recently. So our song is also a tribute to him” Joining the three Deols in their homage in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’ is Salman Khan. Says Dharamji, “Yes, Salman Khan is also going to be part of the song. He is a part of our family. And he loves that song of mine. So he wanted to join in.”