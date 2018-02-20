Salman Khan to get Rs 78 crore for 10 Ka Dum season 3?

Bollywood super star Salman Khan is going to host season 3 of ‘10 Ka Dum’ on Sony TV and the news is that the actor is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 78 crore for 26 episodes which means for one-episode Salman Khan is getting paid Rs 3crore, according to DNA. Salman made his TV debut with ‘10 Ka Dum’ and did two successful seasons. Now the third season is coming after eight years. According to DNA Reports, Salman is planning to sign another season of the show, as both the season will be of short duration.

“For a long time, Salman was keen on returning to this show. However, the channel wasn’t ready to shell out his asking price. But last year, both parties settled on a fee that they were comfortable with.” source said to DNA. In 2010 the buzz was that the actor will be hosting the third season and will be getting around Rs 1.25 cr to1.5 cr per episodes and sources of Sony TV had confirmed the news to Hindustan Times paper.

“Salman will definitely get more this year and he deserves it too. The channel at this juncture, needs his support. His show has brought Sony decent TRPs and viable star value. The ratings of most of their other shows are hardly impressive. So, getting him back is the need of the hour,” a source from Synergy had told HT.

Even Salman’s manager also confirmed the news that Salman is doing 10 Ka Dum, “Salman is definitely being paid more than what he got in the first two seasons. But as a matter of policy, I cannot disclose the exact amount that has been offered to him for every episode of Dus Ka Dum 3,” he had told Hindustan Times at that time. However now the actor is getting much more than he was getting before, there was also a buzz that Salman asked Rs 4 cr just to appear as a guest on Ram Kapoor’s new show ‘Comedy High School’.