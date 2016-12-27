Salman Khan to do his first live concert in Australia, New Zealand

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be doing his first live concert in Australia and New Zealand.

“DA BANG – The Tour”, organised by the Chocolate Room, is a live concert from India top lining Salman Khan besides other cinestars including Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Manish Paul.

The event is expected to held in coming April.

“Salman is the most lovable (and) wanted Khan of Bollywood. Besides, he has a magnetic charisma to draw the audience as a performer, a total entertainer with his trademark dance and dialogue deliveries,” Yaju Vaghela, the owner of Chocolate Room, Australia said in a statement here.

“We are confident that Salman Khan will mesmerise the audience in Australia and New Zealand,” Vaghela added.