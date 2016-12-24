Salman Khan throws Priyanka Jagga out of ‘Bigg Boss 10’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, also the host of “Bigg Boss” season 10, ousted contestant Priyanka Jagga Muise for misbehaving with her co-contestants.

Salman even threatened to cut ties with Colors channel, where “Bigg Boss” is aired, if she appears in any of their shows.

In a preview of Saturday’s episode of the show, Salman is seen asking Priyanka to “leave his house” when she got rude and refused to listen to him.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series “Celebrity Big Brother”, features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. This time the makers introduced the concept of getting commoners to the show.

Priyanka was among commoner contestants, and was the first person to be eliminated in the first week. She entered the house again as a wild card contestant. Salman had warned Priyanka for her wrong behaviour of using foul language, and violent antics, but to no avail.

In the over a minute long video, Salman says: “Priyanka you have been the most aggressive person in the house, and have abused the most.”

To this Priyanka said: “I will continue doing this.”

Salman lost his cool and said “don’t use this tone with me”.

Priyanka said: “Sir, you tell me when I didn’t want to come to the house from the secret room, then why did they get me in.”

Salman tried to cool things down by saying that she had an option to quit the show before going into the secret room.

When Priyanka refused to listen to him and started shouting, Salman said: “Don’t do this drama with us. This show is not good enough for you…Please leave my home.”

He then added: “If she comes to this show again, and in fact if she comes on (any show on) Colors channel, I will never work with Colors.”

This week, Priyanka made objectionable comments about Lopamudra Raut, and even targeted Manu Punjabi and made remarks about his mother’s death, ridiculing him for coming to the show despite the tragedy.

The episode will be aired on Saturday night.