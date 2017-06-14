Salman Khan: Those who order wars should be sent to the forefront

Salman Khan has always expressed his views on India and Pakistan issue and even this time he has backed India Pakistan dialogue and express that issues can be solve through talking ,”Those who order wars should be sent to the forefront and be told that you fight first. Their hands and feet will tremble. The war will be over in a day. Then they will sit across the table and talk,” Salman Khan said at a press conference to promote his new film Tubelight.

Khan went on to say that sufferings from war doesn’t affect just one nation. “Whenever there is war, people die on both sides of the border,” he said. The statement spread like wild fire and there was war against him on Twitter and he was slammed for it. Even Shiv Sena hit out at him saying the star Bollywood actor had crossed his boundaries.

“The way he has said this is really objectionable. Who doesn’t want peace. Why does he always cross his boundaries,” Sena MP Arvind Sawant said to News 18.

Politics parties are not backing his comments, but his father Salim Khan told News 18 “This is what every great person in history has said .. war is not a sensible thing”.

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan and we will see Sohail Khan playing his brother in movie. The film is schedule to release on this Eid.