Salman Khan thinks Sanjay Dutt should have played himself in ‘Sanju’; here’s what Ranbir Kapoor has to say

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic ‘Sanju’ is making the headlines and the movie is all set to release next week. While Ranbir is being applauded for his portrayal, ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan believes no one could have justified the role better than Saju Baba himself. Salman wondered why Dutt isn’t playing himself in the last 7-8 years of his life in the film. He felt that Dutt would have done a better job as no one could do it better than him.

When asked to comment on Salman’s reaction, Ranbir in a recent media reaction said, “It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role.”

“Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt’s avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt,” he added.

‘Sanju’ is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and will hit the screens on June 29. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal. On the other hand, after ‘Sanju’, Ranbir will start working on ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’ and next with Ajay Devgn.