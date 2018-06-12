Salman Khan thanks J&K Tourism for supporting ‘Race 3’ shoot

Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department for supporting the shooting of his forthcoming film “Race 3“. Salman and the film’s team shot parts of the movie in Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day schedule of the Remo D’Souza directorial, which is releasing on Friday.

“Thank you Jammu and Kashmir Tourism for all the support and the wonderful experience for ‘Race 3’,” Salman tweeted alongside a photograph of himself along with his co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Sonamarg.

Sonamarg hosted Salman for a second time. He spent over a fortnight in Sonamarg last time shooting for Kabir Khan’s blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”. Sonamarg has been one of the most favourite shooting locales for Bollywood.

“Race 3”, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.