Salman Khan talks about Arbaaz Khan and when he was summoned for IPL betting scandal

Last month actor Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police for his involvement in the betting case. Arbaaz cooperated with the police and arrived at the police station to record his statement. According to Times Now, in the statement, Arbaaz confessed that betting was his hobby and also linked a bookie named Sonu Jalan to the scandal, the bookie was later arrested by police.

At that time Salman Khan was busy promoting Race 3, but now a month after the scandal, Salman Khan opened up in an interview with Filmfare about his brother’s case, he also talked about what went through at press conferences when Arbaaz was summoned by the police.

Talking about the fame and how one has to constantly fight to stay at the top, Salman said,

“I’ve learnt that you can’t take anything for granted. To stay on the top, you need to fight. To get past unfortunate happenings you need to fight. Also, something which is a challenge, not just for me but any other actor, is that even though you’re going through trouble, you have to be out there promoting your film, romancing your heroines. And if you’re on TV, you’ve got to be laughing and joking. People on the other side think, issko toh kuchh farak hi nahi padta (it makes no difference to him). They don’t understand it’s our job. No matter how down you are, how messed up you are, that shot has to be done right. You have to make people laugh on the show even though you could be going through so much.”

He then gave an example of Arbaaz’s betting case. He said,

“for example, when Arbaaz (Khan) was summoned (IPL betting case), I had to attend the Race 3 press conference. You can’t show what you’re going through. People, who’ve taken time out to watch you on TV or on social media, are there to enjoy. You can’t be depressed while promoting a film. That’s a battle that one will always have to fight. Personally, you could be down and out but you can’t ever show it. That can also go against you. Like some judge or a public prosecutor or some people will judge you saying, his verdict is coming up but he’s busy laughing and joking. But this is my job. I have to do this no matter what my parents, my family, my friends and I are going through.”

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, which was criticised a lot but was applauded by the audience, Salman Khan will start the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3.