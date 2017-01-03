Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha good painters: Gulshan Grover

Mumbai: Veteran actor Gulshan Grover says superstar Salman Khan and actress Sonakshi Sinha are good painters.

“As an artist, I can admire and praise the craft but I am not a painter. However, so many Bollywood actors are good in this craft. Salman is a good painter and I have heard that Sonakshi is also good at painting,” Gulshan said, who was here to inaugurate an art exhibition.

On the professional front, Gulshan was last seen in the web series “Bad Man”, which was directed by Soumik Sen.

“It is the first mockumentary feature film in India for the digital web audience. I am very happy to work in this venture. ‘Bad Man’ travelled many film festivals like San Francisco film festival where I was awarded as Best actor. It was also the opening film at Vancouver Film Festival,” Gulshan said.

Gulshan will next be seen in the film “Behen Hogi Teri”, which will also feature actors Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Hassan.