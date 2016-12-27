Salman Khan should say ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ to one of these actresses

The only name that comes to our mind when we say ‘eligible bachelor’ is Salman Khan. Been in the industry for almost three decades, the actor has dated gorgeous ladies in the past, from Somy Ali to Katrina Kaif, but has managed to stay single, unmarried and handsome.

During Sania Mirza’s book launch the actor confessed that he will marry on November 18 but further said that this ‘November 18’ has been going since the last 20-25 years, not sure which year it will happen but it will happen. The day is special because it is the day when his father married his mother Salma Khan and even his sister Arpita Khan got hitched to Aayush Sharma on November 18.

So to make the task a bit simple we have our pick of bride to suit the Dabangg of Bollywood. We are not being anyone’s marriage advisor; all we want is Salman to have a ‘Happy Married Life’. From the list of his ex-girlfriends, co-stars and love flings, there are few who can be the ideal match for the superstar.

Sushmita Sen

Yes! Because these two bachelors celebrate singlehood and are single by choice and not chance. The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has paired with Salman in several Bollywood movies such as Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. But it was their chemistry in ‘Laga Laga Re’ from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that made us go flat. They both not only make a hit pair on-screen but also share a good bond ‘off-screen’.

Both the actors seem to enjoy their single status and are not in a mood to get hitch anytime soon either to each other or someone else, but we believe Sush will no doubt be the ‘Biwi No 1’. Though the actor has dated Miss World 1994 in the past, he should now think of Miss Universe 1994.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s frequent visit to ‘Galaxy’ has raised several eyebrows but the reason behind the visits was Priyanka and Salman’s sister Arpita Khan are very good friends. Salman has all praises for the actress for her Hollywood career. There were rumours of the actress dating one of the Khan and was also criticised for it. Well, even Salman has a past of preferring women with beauty pageant titles and here she passes the test too. Like their film, Salman just needs to ask PeeCee ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?’

Katrina Kaif

No doubt Miss Kaif is in the list. We all are aware about the chemistry between Salman and Kat. And they both looked perfect together. Talking about the past, every relationship has its own share of ups and downs and so does theirs. It’s high time when the couple should start a new inning all-together.

Jacqueline Fernandez

It’s time when the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez and handsome hunk Salman Khan give a ‘Kick’ to their relationship. They both make an amazing on-screen pair and talking about off-screen both of them are associated with social work, Salman with ‘Being Human’ and Ms Fernandes with ‘PETA’. Mr Khan has also recommended the actress to his brother Sohail Khan for the face of his cricket team.

Sneha Ullal

The first discovery of Salman’s look-alike trend was ‘Sneha Ullal’. There were also rumoured that after Aishwarya, Salman has found his love in Sneha but no evidence proved that. Soon after the movie didn’t work out at the box-office the rumours of their relationship fizzled out. Though their movie title said ‘Lucky: No time for love’ we suggest they should take out some time and think about it seriously!